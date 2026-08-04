Fourth state witness to continue testimony in ‘Cat’ Matlala trial

The fourth state witness in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others, is expected to resume with his testimony on Tuesday at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Lieutenant Colonel Tumelo Tsotetsi is testifying in a trial-within-a trial. Tsotetsi is detailing the sequence of events that occurred on the day accused number one – Musa Kekana was arrested after the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart in 2024.

Kekana is on trial with Matlala, his wife Tsakani, Tiego Mabusela and Nthabiseng Nzama on charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges relate to the botched hits on businessman Joe Sibanyoni, music producer Seunkie Mokubung and Matlala’s former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane.

Lieutenant colonel Tumelo Tsotetsi, who was one of the officers involved in the arrest of Musa Kekana is expected to continue with his testimony this Tuesday morning.

On Monday, he told the court that police had followed all the necessary protocols when arresting Kekana. He further testified that Kekana was never tortured or assaulted by police following his arrest.

This is despite Kekana’s attorney, Riaan Gissing, telling the court last week that his client stated that he was severely assaulted on the day he was apprehended. -Reporting by Sashin Naidoo

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