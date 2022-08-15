The Health Ministry has announced the fourth case of Monkeypox in the country.

Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says the case has been identified in a 28-year-old man from the Western Cape, who has a travel history to Spain and returned to South Africa during the second week of this month.

He says contact tracing has been instituted by health officials.

Phaahla says the new case follows three previously unlinked cases in patients from Gauteng, the Western Cape and Limpopo.

He says the patients have since completed self-isolation without further symptoms and health complications.

The department says the minister will provide more details on the government`s response to Monkeypox on Friday.

Executive Director of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, Professor Adrian Puren says South Africans need not be alarmed by the cases that have been confirmed: