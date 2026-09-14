Fourth body discovered in Kempton Park identified as missing runner

Police have confirmed that the fourth body of a woman found around the Kempton Park area East of Johannesburg over the weekend, has been identified as the 38-year-old missing runner Elizabeth Moselakgomo.

She was reported missing last week after she went for a run. The family went to the scene after the body was discovered in a ditch on Sunday night. However, they could not immediately establish whether it was Moselakgomo’s body due to the injuries sustained by the woman.

Another female body was found in the area earlier Monday bringing total number of bodies found there to five.

Police have raised caution over online dating scams in the Kempton Park area, which they suspect are leading to robbery and in some cases, assault.

Senior police officers visited the area as they intensify investigations into the separate discoveries of four women’s bodies over two months. The area where the bodies were found is also in the vicinity of where runner Elizabeth Moselakgomo went missing.

X | @SABCNews | WATCH | Department of Health spokesperson Steve Mabona says the family has claimed the body of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, while police are still working to identify the remaining bodies. pic.twitter.com/R8P9WxSbsG

— SABC News (@SABCNews) September 14, 2026

WATCH | Family of missing Kempton Park runner identify her |