Four-year-old in Limpopo passes on after choking on marula fruit

A four-year-old girl has passed on after choking on a marula fruit at Kauletsi in Lephalale, Limpopo.

Phologo Machaba was playing with others when the incident happened.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says she was declared dead on arrival at Witpoort Hospital.

“According to reports, the deceased, identified as Phologo Machaba, was among a group of children playing when she ingested a marula fruit. Regrettably, the fruit became lodged in her throat and caused her to choke. Despite being rushed to Witpoort Hospital for medical attention, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.”