At least four sluice gates at the Vaal Dam have been closed with the Department of Water and Sanitation saying there is a decrease in water levels at the dam.

The department opened twelve sluice gates last week due to increased water levels at the dam. This was due to the heavy rainfalls that the country had experienced in previous weeks.

Spokesperson for the department of Water and Sanitation Wisane Mavasa says residents in the lower Orange River and Vaal River should still exercise caution.

“Four gates are now closed so far following the two that were closed yesterday afternoon, on account of decreasing water levels that are then resulting in eight gates remaining open. The volume storage capacity is currently at around 118%. Water levels at Bloemhof are also demonstrating decline. In the Orange River, communities at the lower Orange and lower Vaal rivers are continuously asked to remain vigilant and continue to exercise caution as the river levels remain high.”

In the video below, communities living around the Vaal and Orange Rivers were urged to move to higher ground: