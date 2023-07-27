Four City of Tshwane employees are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of public violence. They were arrested during a march that the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) organised on Wednesday.

Pandemonium just broke out outside Tshwane Metro as a divided SAMWU members square off with the police. The march which was meant to address salary issues has degenerated into violent scenes..#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/vs6VztWCaI — Ofentse Setimo🇿🇦 (@Stimoroller) July 26, 2023

Hundreds of Tshwane employees marched to the municipal offices, Tshwane House, in the Pretoria CBD to demand increased salaries.

Chaos erupted outside Tshwane House as disgruntled workers clashed with police.

The four Tshwane employees were arrested on Wednesday and detained at Lyttelton police station.

The City of Tshwane Spokesperson Selby Bokaba says, “The employees have also been served with a notice of intention to suspend and are facing three internal charges pertaining to gross misconduct, malicious damage to property and breach of employment contract. These charges were served on the employees while in police custody. The City administration has resolved to engender ethical conduct in the workplace by acting decisively against employees accused of serious wrong doing.”

