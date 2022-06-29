The family of an aspiring musician, Thoriso Themane, says the justice system has failed them.

This after the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, handed the four teenagers found guilty of murder a 10-year sentence each.

The other two teenagers were given three-year imprisonment terms, while the two adults were fined R20 000 each.

Themane died after he was brutally attacked at Fauna Park suburb, Polokwane, in February 2019.

Family Spokesperson Karabo Themane says the sentences are light.

“Well, first of I feel that was a lousy judgement. I feel it hasn’t done justice to what happened to my brother. What happened to my brother was not just murder; it was a brutal and evil act and to show mercy to such people to me is an insult to my family and the community. To me, this is a slap on the wrist.”

In the video below prior to sentencing proceedings, Themane’s family said they just want justice for their son:

