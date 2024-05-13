Four suspects to appear in court over Joslin Smith’s disappearance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four people are expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s court in the Western Cape today in connection with the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith.

The little girl went missing from her house in the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldhana nearly three months ago.

She has not been found despite an extensive search by authorities.

The four accused include the little girl’s mother, Kelly Smith, and her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis.

They face charges of trafficking in persons with the purpose of exploitation and kidnapping.

Last month, the fourth accused in the case, Lorentia Lombaard, abandoned her bail application.

Lombaard faces charges of human trafficking and kidnapping.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says they will oppose a bail application if it is submitted at a later stage.

VIDEO | Protests and commotion outside court on 13 March 2024: