Four suspects are expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on kidnapping and extortion charges.

The suspects were arrested after a businessman who had just landed at the OR Tambo International Airport from India was kidnapped last week Friday.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate that a syndicate of business people lured the man to South Africa.

The police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says after kidnapping the man, the suspects demanded ransom from his family in India.

Mathe says, “A multidisciplinary team consisting of various expertise within the SAPS was established and on Tuesday, 23 January 2023, the team traced the suspects to the Fordsburg area.”

She says that four cellphones including the one used to communicate with the family were seized.

She adds that the victim’s watch and driver’s licence were also found in the suspects’ possession.

Police also seized one firearm; several SIM cards and a substantial amount of money which is believed to be ransom payments.

#sapsHQ Four suspects have been arrested after an Indian businessman who had just landed at OR TAMBO International Airport from India was kidnapped. TMhttps://t.co/z9p7qakn0I pic.twitter.com/OhzOz83H7I

— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 25, 2023

