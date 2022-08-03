Four suspects have been arrested outside Wits University in Gauteng after they opened fire on police officers on Wednesday.

According to police spokesperson, Colonel Noxolo Kweza, officers were conducting routine patrols in Fairlands, Randburg, when they spotted a suspicious vehicle.

They followed the vehicle towards Empire Road, near the Johannesburg CBD, after which the occupants of the vehicle began shooting at police.

A shootout ensued between the suspects and police.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers arrived on the scene and four suspects were arrested. Two firearms were recovered by police.

Police say the number plates on the vehicle were found to be false. They are investigating the possibility that the suspects and vehicle may be linked to other crimes.

They will be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition and attempted murder.