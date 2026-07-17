Four suspects linked to extortion arrested in Franschhoek

Police have arrested four suspects linked to extortion in Franschhoek in the Boland.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says officers conducted an operation Langrug where four people were shot dead at a spaza shop earlier this week.

The suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, officers also confiscated a pistol and ten rounds of ammunition.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court next week.