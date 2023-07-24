Four individuals, who were apprehended while attempting to sell a pangolin, an endangered species, are set to face the Kathu Magistrate’s Court today. The arrests were made on Friday following a tip-off to the authorities.

The suspects were allegedly trying to sell the pangolin for a staggering sum of R250 000.

The pangolin, found alive during the operation, has been hailed as a significant rescue, as these unique creatures face severe threats from illegal wildlife trade and habitat destruction. The illegal trade in pangolins is one of the primary factors driving their endangered status, making the efforts to combat such activities crucial for their survival.

According to Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi, the law enforcement agency received vital information about individuals actively seeking a buyer for the pangolin at an exorbitant price. In response, a buy and burst operation was swiftly conducted near the Ga-Segonyana traffic department, leading to the apprehension of the four suspects.

During the operation, a C180 Kompressor Mercedes-Benz, believed to have been used in the commission of the crime, was also confiscated for further investigation. This development indicates a possible link to organised wildlife trafficking, a matter of utmost concern for conservationists and law enforcement alike.

All four suspects are expected to appear before the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court today to face charges related to the illegal trade of an endangered species. The successful arrest and rescue operation demonstrates the commitment of law enforcement agencies to combat wildlife crime and protect South Africa’s precious biodiversity.