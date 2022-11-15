A memorial service for the four children that were allegedly murdered by their mother was held at Tsalaba village outside Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

The children, 11-year old Lizalise, 9-year old Inganthi, 5-year old Othalive and a 2-year old Elihle were allegedly bludgeoned to death by their 32-year old mother.

Learners and the community members came in numbers to support the Simayile family.

The gruesome murders shocked everyone in Tsalaba village. The locals have more questions than answers.

But on Wednesday they came to mourn with the family and provide support.

The father of the accused, Mthundezi Simayile, wants the accused to be released from prison so that she can get help. “The government said they will handle everything, and I am glad because I don’t have anything. This does not sit well with me because I am certain that my child did not do this on purpose. She is now asking her self-question about her actions.”

11-year old Lizalise went to school at Gulandoda Junior Secondary school. She was a popular child and a good learner. “Lizalise is a very calm person with a very flat voice. She was a very smart learner as a result my class was performing because of her,” he says.

“We always passed when assisted by Lizalise. if we failed something Lizalise would ask to help us so that we pass together. We would form groups and she will help us with number,” he adds.

“Inganathi was a very good person. We did homeworks together, he loved soccer, he was a goalkeeper and I always played with him.”

The mayor of the Dr AB Xuma Municipality, Siyabulela Zanqa, says they will establish campaigns to assist vulnerable youth. “We need to make it a point that we roll out awareness programmes in all the wards, especially looking at vulnerable women. We make it a point that people who are suffering from depression they must have a platform to raise those issues.”

The accused will appear again in the Ngcobo Magistrates’ Court on the 17th of November. The funeral of her children is scheduled a day later.

VIDEO | Memorial service for 4 children, allegedly murdered by their mother, under way: