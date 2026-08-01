Four shot and killed on the Cape Flats in past 24-hours

Western Cape police say four people have been shot and killed in separate incidents on the Cape Flats over the past 24 hours.

In Belhar, a man was shot execution style while getting a haircut at a barber. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says the victim was shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene after the attack.

In Muldersdrift Court in Clarke Estate, a man was gunned down on Friday.

Late on Friday evening a man was shot and killed in Wallacedene. Officers were called to the scene where they found the victim with gunshot wounds to his body.

The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

Twigg says in the early hours of this morning a 39-year-old male was gunned down in Hanover Park. He says according to reports the victim was approached by an unknown suspect who shot him before fleeing the scene. The motive for the attack is believed to be gang-related.

In Steenberg, a man was shot and wounded last night. He was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Police say no arrests have been made as yet.