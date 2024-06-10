Four robbery suspects shot dead in shootout with police

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Four suspects have been shot and killed in a shootout with police in Harding on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

It is believed that they robbed a businessman who withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from a bank at a shopping centre in the area.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “Police approached the suspects who had just committed the robbery. They defied police orders and opened fire. The police returned fire. Four suspects were fatally wounded during the shootout. Police are searching for more suspects who fled the scene.”

“A firearm as well as the stolen money was found in possession of the suspects. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111,” adds Netshiunda.