Four pygmy sperm whales which washed out onto the Dias Beach in Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape on Tuesday have died.

The Mossel Bay Municipality says the beach will remain closed until further notice. The three adults and one juvenile washed ashore after being stranded in the surf.

The municipality says the carcasses have been secured and will be removed on Wednesday.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment will perform a necropsy and the carcasses will be buried in a designated area.