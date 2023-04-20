Four people have been shot dead at KwaMashu B Section in Durban.

It is alleged that armed men entered the house and shot at the occupants.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda says, the suspects used the vehicle of one of the deceased as a getaway vehicle.

“When we arrived, we find that four men were shot and killed inside the house. They were in one room. Two are brothers, one is a neighbour and one is a friend who was visiting from Phoenix. The reports we are getting is that unknown number of suspects, but believed to be between three and four came to the house opened fire, killing all four instantly. They came on foot but left with a vehicle that belong to one of the deceased, the one who had visited.”