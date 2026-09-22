Four people linked to Cat Matlala arrested for fraud and corruption

At least four people linked to alleged underworld kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala have been arrested in a fraud and corruption case.

The four are alleged to have acquired various properties across Gauteng utilizing false documents.

Police Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court Wednesday.

“We can confirm that they will appear before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. It relates to a number of charges and cases, which include that they are alleged to have acquired various properties across Houting, utilizing fraudulent documents, and the other matter is that one of the suspects is also accused of acquiring citizenship of the kingdom of Eswatini. Also utilizing, you know, fake documents and so on. So, that case is still ongoing, and that investigation is still ongoing,” says Mathe.