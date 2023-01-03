Four people have been killed in a crash involving three cars and a minibus on the N3 between the Villiers-Frankfort interchange and Wilge Plaza in the Free State.

Motorists have been urged to exercise caution amid road closures and recovery operations.

Limpopo crash claims five lives:

The Provincial Emergency Medical Services Spokesperson, Sipho Towa, says the injured have been transported to Mafube Hospital in Frankfort.

“One passenger suffered serious injuries and two suffered moderate injuries and three suffered minor injuries. Passengers in the minibus taxi were all treated for shock on scene and unfortunately four people were declared dead on scene being two males and two females,” Towa explained

Several deaths reported, emergency services on scene, road closed:

Earlier, traffic started building up on the N4 toll route, around the Lebombo border post with Mozambique, as travellers returned home from the festive season.

Some travellers have commended the high visibility of law enforcement officials, saying it assists with motorists adhering to the rules of the road.

Road and Transport MEC Mandla Ndlovu, says, “There are so many people who have been arrested especial those that are driving their cars without driver’s licence; those that are coming into this country without valid documents. We impounded – up to so far from December up until now – 1 560 and yesterday only is 177.”

High traffic volumes as holidaymakers head home:

