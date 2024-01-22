4 dead, 3 injured in Siyabuswa tavern shooting in Mpumalanga

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after four people were shot and killed and three others wounded at a tavern at Siyabuswa in Mpumalanga.

It is alleged that a group of armed men stormed into the tavern and fired randomly.

Provincial Police spokesperson, Donald Mdhluli says no one has been arrested.

”No one has been arrested so far, however, a team of experts in the investigation field has already been assembled under the leadership of the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela to probe this heinous crime. The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, and this quest will form part of the investigation. Police urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation, leading to the arrest of the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via my SAPS App.”

– Reporting by Nsikelelo Nkuna