Four of KwaZulu-Natal’s most wanted suspects have been shot and killed in a shootout with police along Higginson Highway near Marrianhill, west of Durban.

The men were wanted in connection with various crimes, including murder.

Police say they attempted to stop a suspicious looking vehicle and the occupants opened fire on officers.

#sapsKZN Mariannhill #SAPS have opened an inquest docket after 4 suspects, most #wanted for serious and violent crimes, were fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police on Thursday afternoon. #TrioCrimes MEhttps://t.co/wxjPnuX8mb pic.twitter.com/d7UEBJfdYT — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 30, 2022

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says, “The four men were spotted travelling in a vehicle along Higginson Highway in St Wendolins. The police officers intercepted the vehicle and as a result the suspects opened fire at the police officers. During the exchange of gunfire, four suspects were fatally wounded. Preliminary police investigations have confirmed that the suspects were on the list of most wanted for cases such as murder, attempted murder, hijackings, armed robberies and extortion.”