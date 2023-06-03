Four more municipalities have been placed under financial rescue in the North West bringing to twelve the number of municipalities being assisted with running their affairs.

Treasury MEC, Motlalepule Rosho says a team of provincial executive representatives has been tasked to assist municipalities for a period of three years.

Rosho says national treasury initially identified eight municipalities which were in distress and then her department found four others that are also not performing well.

“The national treasury gave us eight municipalities but the one that we are going to do on our side as the province. That is why as the province we have included Makwassie Hills, Matlosana because they are in the same situation and we felt that before the financial statuses become more worse, let us start to do a process, a discretionary intervention to those municipalities.”

Some North West municipalities placed under financial rescue:

The Mahikeng Local Municipality which is responsible for running the affairs of the North West capital has also been placed under financial rescue.

A provincial representative has not been appointed yet but Rosho says this will be done soon.

“Mahikeng is part and we will be finalising the process with the office of the minister and deputy minister. The deputy minister Dr Masondo is been leading the process, so we finalising a date when will be having a session with him, I think we can even have virtual engagement with the deputy minister so that we start to activate financial recovery plan for Mahikeng Local Municipality.”