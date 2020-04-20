More than 121 000 tests have so far been conducted.

South Africa’s COVID-19 death toll has risen to 58 with four new cases reported.

One hundred and 42 new cases have been registered, bringing the total number of infections to 3 300.

While the number of cases continues to increase in South Africa’s economic hub, Gauteng, the province is also seeing an increase in the number of recoveries. So far, there are 1 170 confirmed coronavirus cases in the province with 545 recoveries.

As at today, the number of confirmed #COVID19 cases are 3300, the death toll is now 58 and the number of recoveries have increased to 1055 pic.twitter.com/8qn7V0NKdQ — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 20, 2020

One thousand and 55 people have recovered from the virus.

KwaZulu-Natal is still bearing the largest number of deaths. Twenty-three people have died in the province.

The province is closely followed by the Western Cape with 17 deaths and 940 cases.

The Department has noted an increase in there number of tests conducted. More than 120 000 coronavirus tests have been conducted in both private and public institutions.

South Africa remains in lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

In the video below, the World Health Organisation urges countries to continue to fight against the virus:

Below is a graphic with the latest number of cases: