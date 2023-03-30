The Department of Health says four new cholera cases have been detected in Gauteng. This brings the total number of cases to ten and that includes one death.

The cases include a couple from Diepsloot north of Johannesburg.

They mentioned being baptized at the Jukskei River earlier this month and experienced health problems a few days later.

Another case is a 10-year-old girl from Ekurhuleni.

Residents are urged to avoid drinking or using untreated water from flowing rivers and dams to prepare food.

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale says, “The suspected source of local cholera infections is water from Jukskei River and Klip River. The environmental health practitioners will collect water samples from the two rivers for analysis in order to establish if indeed the water is contaminated with cholera, and the department will announce the results as soon as they are available.”

