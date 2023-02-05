The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Parliament has welcomed four new members that have been deployed to serve in the National Assembly.

They are ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Second Deputy Secretary-General Maropene Ramokgopa and National Executive Committee members, Sihle Zikalala and Parks Tau.

In a statement, the party’s Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina says they are looking forward to working with the new members and hope to benefit from their skills and experience.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is expected to officiate at their swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

Majodina has thanked the outgoing MPs for their distinct service for the ANC.

Speculation is rife that President Cyril Ramaphosa will reshuffle his cabinet in the next few days.

Political Analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu on David Mabuza’s resignation as deputy president: