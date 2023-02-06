Four new ANC members have been sworn as Members of Parliament. They are ANC Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Second Deputy Secretary General Maropene Ramokgopa, NEC members Parks Tau and Sihle Zikalala.

They take the place of Tshilidzi Munyai, Mervyn Dirks, Masefako Dikgale and Matshidiso Mfikoe who resigned as MPs recently.

Also sworn in today as Members of the National Assembly are Mr Sihle Zikalala and Ms Maropene Ramokgopa pic.twitter.com/4pcUd7tokq — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) February 6, 2023

The four are expected to be appointed to the executive ahead of a much anticipated cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mashatile is expected to replace David Mabuza as the country’s deputy president after he announced his resignation over the weekend.

Mashatile says they are looking forward to their responsibilities as members of parliament.

“We are deployed here by the ANC. We are here to implement the manifesto of the ANC. We are joining a team of other comrades who have already been here. So, we are going to work with them to ensure we serve the people well. We are going to be briefed by the Chief Whip of the majority party (about) what our responsibilities are going to be as members of parliament.”

