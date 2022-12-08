The four men accused of murdering the seven members of the Mgxada family in Bityi last month are due to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape.

The men were arrested after an intensive police investigation was launched after the seven people were gunned down on October 16 while mourning the murder of another family member.

Novotile Mgxada was shot dead a week before the mass murder.

The four men are expected to apply for bail.

The case was postponed on October 28 when three of the four men appeared in court.

The fourth was in hospital. He was wounded during a shootout with the police during the arrest.

The police first arrested two of the accused for possession of an unlicensed firearm. They then informed the police of the whereabouts of the other two accused in Mthatha.

Funeral

The funeral of six Mgxada family members was held last month at Tantseka village in Bityi.

Addressing the mourners, Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Zolile William said Police Minister Bheki Cele has deployed the National Commissioner to head the investigation into the murder of eight Mgxada family members.

He said the police station has been upgraded.

“Bityi police station will be upgraded. This implies that more services are going to be provided to the people of this area. Secondly, in respect to these killings that we experienced, the minister has deployed the National Police Commissioner who’s got investigative and detective background to be head of the team that will investigate.”

Swift action

While visiting the family last month, Cele called for swift action to curb the high crime rate in the area

“The community suspects these killings are related to stock theft revenge, as the husband played a crucial role in the arrest of suspected stock thieves in the area. He is still in hiding. Police in the area are known for being under-resourced, resulting in poor policing.”

VIDEO: Seven family members killed in Eastern Cape: