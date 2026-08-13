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Four life sentences for Joburg man who lured women through Facebook

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
  • A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken March 25, 2020.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC

A young man who used social media to lure young women with fake modelling and photoshoot opportunities before raping them has been sentenced to four life terms.

Twenty-six- year-old Victor Mokoena targeted four women in and around Johannesburg between March 2021 and October 2024 using Facebook and Instagram to arrange meetings before taking the victims to secluded areas.

He was convicted of four counts of rape, as well as attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault and pointing an object resembling a firearm.

“This sentence reflects the seriousness of these offences and send a strong massage that those who prey on vulnerable women will face the full might of the law. The NPA remains committed to ensuring justice for victims of gender-based violence,” says National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

-Reporting by Musa Mhlongo

 

 

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