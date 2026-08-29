Four killed in separate crashes in Limpopo

Four people have been killed in two separate crashes on the N1 in Limpopo in the past 24 hours. In the first incident, a motorist was killed and twelve police officers injured in a head-on collision between a South African Police Service (SAPS) minibus and a bakkie outside Polokwane. The deceased was driving the bakkie. The injured officers were taken to hospital. In the second incident, three people were killed and four others injured in a multiple vehicle pile-up near Kranskop toll plaza.

Transport Department spokesperson Mashudu Mabata says the affected stretch of the road has been opened after being closed on Friday night. He says police are investigating the causes of the crashes.