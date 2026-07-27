Four killed in Mtubatuba crash

Four people have been killed in a collision between two vehicles at the Bhoboza off-ramp in Mtubatuba, KwaZulu-Natal.

The crash happened late on Sunday night.

The Province’s Road Traffic Inspectorate Spokesperson, Sindi Msimango says, “A total number of four fatalities were confirmed, which were three females and one male, and two motor vehicles were involved in this incident, a Hyundai HI combi and a bakkie.”

Msimango says, “At this stage the root cause of this accident has not yet been determined and is still under investigation.”