Four foreign nationals nabbed for counterfeit goods in Johannesburg

Four foreign nationals have been nabbed by the police for various crimes in Johannesburg. Two were arrested in possession of counterfeit goods worth millions of rand. The other two were arrested for being in the country illegally.

About 7000 counterfeit items were seized. They include sports apparel, clothing, shoes, perfumes, sunglasses, watches and bags.

Police spokesperson, Amanda van Wyk, says, “As the SAPS we remain relentless in our pursuit to dismantle and dislodge the trade in counterfeit and illicit goods nationwide. On Friday, the National Counterfeit Goods Unit led another operation in the Johannesburg CBD which resulted in the arrest of two Chinese nationals and seizure of counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of five-point-eight million rand. Police also arrested two Ethiopian nationals for the contravention of the immigration act.”

