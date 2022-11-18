The Simayile family from Tsalaba near Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape will on Friday bury the four siblings that were bludgeoned to death last week, allegedly at the hands of their 32-year-old mother, Nomboleko Simayile.

The community will say their final goodbye to 11-year-old Lizalise, her nine and five-year-old brothers Inganthi and Othalive, and her two-year-old sister, Elihle.

The children were murdered last week Wednesday, and their brutal deaths sent shockwaves throughout the community.

A memorial was held on Tuesday and friends of the two older children described them as fun, loving and always ready to help.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane is also expected to attend the funeral service.

In the report below, a moving memorial service for the siblings:

The mother’s case postponed

Simayile did not physically appear in court as scheduled on Thursday as she fell ill.

She allegedly collapsed in the holding cells of the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court and was taken to hospital.

The case has been postponed to November 29.

Regional Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Luxulo Tyali, says the state intends to apply for the accused to be referred for observation in accordance with Section 77 of the Criminal Procedure Act at her next appearance.

“The case was postponed in absentia as she fell ill in the holding cells. The state is applying for her to be sent for mental observation as it has transpired, she has mental health challenges.”

-Report by Nomzwanele Mngoma