Four people have died and 13 others were injured after the taxi they were travelling in lost control and veered into the side of a bridge over the Mpophomeni River in KwaCeza at Ulundi, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

A local chief, Inkosi Mpikayise Buthelezi is calling on government to fix roads in the area.

He says this bridge is among other infrastructure that was damaged in last year’s floods.

“I’m heartbroken. So many people have been injured and some lost their lives, yet we have been calling on government to fix roads. Four people have been killed in this accident. The road is not in a good state. We are calling on the MEC to visit the accident scene. This bridge was damaged during floods, until now it has not been fixed.” he says.