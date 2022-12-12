City Power has pulled its resources out of Jeppestown in Johannesburg following an attack on its technicians.

The team, comprising four technicians, was attending to outage calls and connecting customers on the overhead lines around Wolhuter and Auret Street in Jeppestown.

They were attacked and robbed of their cell phones and cash at gunpoint allegedly by six men.

They were also assaulted in full view of the community. One City Power employee was badly injured in the attack.

City Power’s CEO Tshifularo Mashava says the technicians were there to assist with power restoration.

“At Jeppestown, we had our team deployed there to restore supply. But unfortunately, they were robbed and beaten, and their belongings were taken away from them. And we had to withdraw our teams. So, we do appeal to the communities for patience. We also appeal that they protect the infrastructure and allow our team to do their work.”

#MediaStatement City Power has decided to pull its resource out of Jeppestown, Joburg following the attack on our technicians. ^KM pic.twitter.com/MlXhEqmhNe — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) December 11, 2022

Storms, rolling blackouts causing prolonged outages

Meanwhile, City Power has since said that most parts of Johannesburg will remain in the dark for longer periods following last week’s devastating floods in its coverage area.

The entity says efforts to restore power are being hampered by vandalism of power supply infrastructure and acts of violence.

#JoburgUpdates We apologize to our customers who have been hit by widespread outages. ^KM pic.twitter.com/RXpHmfLBGa — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) December 11, 2022