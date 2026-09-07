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Four arrested on drug-related charges across the Cape Flats

FILE | Zip lock plastic bag containing Mandrax.
  • FILE | Zip lock plastic bag containing Mandrax.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@SAPoliceService
Amahle Cele

Four suspects have been arrested across the Cape Flats in the past 24 hours on drug-related charges.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says members of Operation Prosper conducted operations in Nyanga, Elsies River, Bellville and Kraaifontein.

They seized an assortment of drugs, including khat, mandrax tablets, crystal meth, dagga and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects are facing charges of possession of drugs and dealing in drugs.

They are expected to appear in court on Monday.

X | @SABCNews | BREAKING NEWS | Five people have been shot dead at a house in Langa on the Cape Flats. For more news, visit https://t.co/TS6YUmN424 pic.twitter.com/HipaXS4y8Q

 

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