Four arrested in F State for alleged kidnapping

Two women and their husbands have been arrested at Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State for allegedly kidnapping 20-year old Tumo Hlongwane.

It is reported that on June 16, Hlongwane was kidnapped while walking back home with his friend.

Police spokesperson Mmako Mophiring says, it is alleged that a bakkie stopped and pulled Tumo inside the bakkie, accused him of playing inside the road, and drove away with him.

Mophiring says, the two pairs appeared in Phuthaditjhaba Magistrates’ Court on charges of kidnapping.

“This young man went missing on Sunday when one of his friends said that he was kidnapped by a group of people that were driving a bakkie in the area of Cairo. The young man and his friend were walking back to their home from a local tavern at about 30 minutes before midnight going back to Mabolela. That’s where Tumo is alleged to have been kidnapped by this group of people. Unfortunately, nobody knows as to his whereabouts up to now,” shares Mophiring.

