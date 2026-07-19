Four arrested for murder on Cape Flats

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with extortion and murder in Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats.

Police Spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, says the suspects are alleged to have been terrorising spaza shop owners in the area, demanding protection fees and closing down their shops.

She says the men are also linked to the murder of a 31-year-old spaza shop owner on Monday.

“During an intelligence-driven operation, officers arrested three suspects at a property in Assegai Street, while the fourth was apprehended in Jakkalsvlei Street. The suspects, believed to be affiliated with a local gang, are expected to appear at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court tomorrow [Monday]”, she explains.