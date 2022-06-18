The National Employers Association of South Africa says that it is not true that foreign truck drivers are stealing jobs from the local drivers.

Association Chief Executive, Gerhard Papenfus says the employment of foreign truck drivers is a natural process.

They are trustworthy

He says, “What is happening here is a natural process, these skilled foreign drivers, they have work permits, they are allowed to work, they present themselves to employers, and employers determine whether they want them to work for them. They are skilled, they have good attitudes, they take care of the assets of the employer, and they are trustworthy.”

Disgruntled truck drivers, blocked the N3, complaining that the logistics and trucking industry employs foreign drivers. The blockade led to the arrest of four people, and widespread concern over damage caused by the blockades to the country’s already battered economy.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to meet with stakeholders this weekend to try and resolve the matter.

Spokesperson for the KZN Department of Transport, Mr. Kwanele Ncalane speaking about the truck blockades on the National roads in KZN. pic.twitter.com/Dcv0BrhFQY — KZN Transport (@KZNTransport) June 16, 2022