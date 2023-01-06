Four suspects, including a Correctional Services official, are expected back in the Vanrhynsdorp Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape next week after a R1.2 million drug bust.

The suspects appeared in court on Thursday.

Two of the accused were arrested on the N7 between Vanrhynsdorp and Klawer when traffic officers stopped their car, leading to Vanrhynsdorp where they arrested the Correctional Services official and her daughter.

Police confiscated mandrax tablets, tik and more than R17 000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says the accused will apply for bail when they reappear in court.

Meanwhile, police have uncovered alcohol wrapped in blankets which is apparently one of the tactics that some members of the public have been using to smuggle beverages onto beaches in Cape Town this holiday season.

The alcohol is also disguised as babies.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Safety and Security, JP Smith, says the consumption of alcohol in public spaces is prohibited.

He says they’ve confiscated over 18 000 bottles of alcohol totalling over 6 000 litres since the first of last month.

Smith says, “Our alcohol confiscations soared, and while there is a drop in the overall liters confiscated, that is only because people are employing different tactics to get alcohol into our public spaces. Bottles of spirits have now become sachets; large beers have been replaced by smaller bottles, and tales also abound of people disguising alcohol as babies wrapped in blankets, or using their children’s milk and juice bottles to smuggle alcohol onto the beaches.”

