The investigating officer in the case relating to the murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu has taken the stand in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Police Sergeant Mokoena Mojapelo testified that all four accused were placed at the crime scene through a cellphone tower location and that all four made confession statements to the police.

The four women, Tshegofatso Moremane, Gontse Thloele, Margaret Koaile and Portia Mmola face charges of murder, theft, and possession of drugs.

The four accused of murder of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, son of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu appear in High court JHB. That is Tshegofatso Moremane[far left], Gontse Thloele, Margaret Koaile & Portia Mmola. State says Zulu was drugged. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/jZVjbx9Uiy — Tshepo (@tphagane) October 6, 2022

Prince Zulu’s body was found at his home in Randburg, Johannesburg in 2020.

Detective Mojapelo says the four accused all made confessions to the police after their arrest in the Pretoria CBD on the 20th of November 2020. He says when police officers went to their homes to confirm their addresses, they discovered some of the items stolen at the Randburg complex where Prince Zulu and his friend Nkosi Msimang were staying.

The state alleges that both Zulu and Msimang were drugged and several items including cellphones, a laptop, a TV, and R60 000 in cash stolen. He says one of the accused confessed they had shared R3000 each of the stolen cash.

Mojapelo also testified that the Silver-grey VW Polo the accused were driving on the day of the murder had been placed at the crime scene through video footage obtained from Prince Zulu’s complex in Randburg.

The case continues.