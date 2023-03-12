The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has launched investigation following the explosion on Saturday night at a substation in Motherwell, situated at the Coega IDZ.

The explosion led to a blackout at a number of areas with 15 Coega IDZ customers also affected.

The municipality is trying to soften the impact of this explosion and get into the bottom of what might have caused it.

The Executive Mayor Retief Odendaal convened an urgent Joint Operations Centre to investigation the incident as there are suspicions of foul play.

Municipal Spokesperson, Mthubanzi Mniki, says the damage to infrastructure is estimated to be more than R4 million.

“For now, the discussions that we have made and the interaction that we have done with the substation, through our electricity and energy department, we suspect that there’s been a foul play that has happened. But an independent investigation will happen to ascertain whether that is a fact or not. We have a damage that is over 40 million rands that has happened,” says Mniki.