Forum and MPs question Ad hoc Committee draft preliminary report

Civil society organisation Activists and Citizens Forum says it hopes the second draft preliminary report being compiled by Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee is not the committee’s final findings.

The committee is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration, corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July last year.

Committee members on Tuesday criticised the draft report, saying it does not reflect the inputs they had made during the process.

The Forum’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem says the contents of the draft report could affect public trust in Parliament and the legislative process.

Bloem says, “Activists and citizens forum hopes that the draft parliamentary ad hoc committee doing the rounds are fake. If that is a genuine report, we must say without any doubt that parliament has lost its reputation and credibility. We have said before that this ad hoc committee is just a waste of tax payer’s money. MPs on the committee spent a lot of time playing to the gallery and pushing party political agendas and they are not worried about the mandate of the committee.”