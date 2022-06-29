SADC region presidential candidate for the Pan-African Parliament, Fortune Charumbira has been elected the new president of the legislative assembly.

Charumbira was elected unopposed as Malawian candidate Yeremiah Chihana’s nomination was cancelled because it was not following the AU’s protocol.

Charumbira who is also a Zimbabwean senator earlier told the media that he’s confident he’s going to be the new president of the Pan-African Parliament.

The PAP’s parliamentary business was abruptly halted during the 4th Ordinary Session of its Fifth Parliament in June last year after they did not agree on principle of geographical rotation when electing the leadership.

The African Union (AU) had to bring its legal council this time around for the election of new leadership.

Charumbira says his first task will be to unite the continent as it is currently divided.