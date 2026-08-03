Former workers bring operations to a standstill at Giyani Water Plant

Construction on phase three of the delayed Giyani Water Project has come to a standstill after former workers closed the water plant.

The former workers, whose contracts ended in June, say that have not been paid for the past seven months.

The multi-million-rand project, managed by Lepelle Northern Water, was originally expected to be concluded in 2014, but is yet to be completed.

The contractor, Muteo Consultancy and Lepelle Northern Water, are yet to comment.

Spokesperson of the former workers, Shadrack Mabaso, says, “The reason we embarked on a strike and closed the site is because of our unpaid invoices. I’m not talking about one month payment. I’m talking about six, seven months payment that is still outstanding. I’m talking of payments that have been outstanding from 2024, 2025, and now it’s 2026. We have been not extended our contract, but when we inquire about our money, we are not being paid that money. We are being promised, we are busy with it, we are busy with it. You can’t be busy with someone’s seven months salaries.”