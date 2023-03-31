A New York grand jury has criminally indicted the former US president Donald Trump over hush money payments to a porn star.

The grand jury has for months been weighing evidence in relation to payments made ahead of the 2016 election to Stormy Daniels.

The grand jury weighed evidence related to Trump’s role in the payment of $130 000 to the film actress days before the 2016 election which he later won against Hillary Clinton.

She claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Trump as he was running for the White House.

The twice-impeached former Republican President who is running for the White House in 2024, now becomes the first former commander-in-chief to be criminally indicted.

Daniels claims she received the payment in exchange for keeping silent about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier – just more than a year after he married Melania Trump in 2005.

Once indicted, prosecutors will likely negotiate his voluntary surrender when he’ll be arrested, read his Miranda Rights, fingerprinted and photographed.

VIDEO | Former US President Donald Trump expects to be arrested