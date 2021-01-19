Nzimande was rushed to hospital after a short illness where he passed away

The late former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome “Bhodloza” Nzimande has been described by mourners as a diligent and loving person. Nzimande passed on last week in a Durban hospital.

Nzimande was rushed to hospital after a short illness where he passed away.

Mourners, who attended his memorial service at his home in Richmond in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, say his legacy, especially in the field of music, will never be forgotten.

Nzimande was a revered name in the broadcasting industry. He was born in Richmond and initially qualified as a teacher. He joined the SABC radio station Ukhozi FM in the late 1970s as a presenter. Nzimande held this position for 19 years, before becoming the station manager for 13 years.

His family says despite his achievements in the broadcasting industry, he remained a humble man.

Tributes pour in for Nzimande:

Ukhozi FM programme manager, Zandile Tembe, has described Nzimande as a man who was always willing to groom young people.

“We joined the station under the leadership of Nzimande and he taught us many things that are still relevant even today. He was commending our good work and that encouragement was great to us.”

The chairperson of Bhodloza Nzimande Foundation, Lucia Mtshali, says Nzimande wanted to uplift people at the grassroots level.

“He was not the kind of person who liked to stay at his comfort zone. He was a peacemaker and a comedian. His death is a great loss to the nation. He liked traditional music.”

Ukhozi FM living legend, Doctor Victor Mkhize, says it is painful that the role Nzimande played was not applauded while he was alive.

“He was a gifted person, he uplifted music and Maskandi music. It is painful because we applaud your work today, whereas we did not do that while you were still alive.”

Nzimande will be buried tomorrow at his birthplace at Richmond.