The former Tshwane executive mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela has asked the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria to relax his travelling hours outside the Gauteng province.

He has brought an application arguing he can’t perform his duties as a religious leader, and also as an independent water engineer, and that he has relatives whom he might from time to time wish to visit in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Makwarela submitted that the 48 hours prior notice the state has granted earlier is insufficient to make the necessary arrangements with the Investigating officer, whenever he needs to travel out of the province.

He’s appearing in court on fraud and perjury charges. He’s out on R10 000 bail.

Makwarela was dragged before the court two months ago after presenting the council with fraudulent documents related to his 2016 insolvency status.

Former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela applying to Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court to have his bail conditions changed:

Video: In-depth analysis on Makwarela: