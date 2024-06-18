Former top cop and child killer makes third attempt for parole

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Cape Town top cop and child killer, Marius van der Westhuizen has made yet another attempt at being granted parole. He appeared at the Malmesbury Correctional Centre on his third attempt at freedom.

Van der Westhuizen was the acting station commander at Claremont Police Station at the time of the incident in 2006.

He shot his three children aged 16, five and 21 months in front of his wife Charlotte, to punish her for not listening to him.

She is opposing the parole request saying it will be no justice for her children.

“As a police officer myself, you know the saying you do the crime, you do the time and he’s currently in prison for 13 years. Now 13 years for three murders, murders of three innocent little children is not justice, I’m praying for justice, I do not think the community in this country wants more child murderers.”

Marius van der Westhuizen’s former wife to oppose his parole after serving about 12/24 years: