Former Thulamela mayor denies knowledge of VBS investment

Former Thulamela Municipality mayor, Avhashoni Tshifhango, has told the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Limpopo that he did not know about the VBS investment.

Tshifhango allegedly received a luxury vehicle for facilitating the municipality’s R30 million investment in the VBS Mutual Bank in 2016.

He has told the court that the financial investments were under the supervision of former municipal manager, Hlengani Maluleke.

Tshifhango also said that upon learning of the investment in 2018, he instructed Maluleke to write a report.

“I would like to touch about the report that I requested from Mr Maluleke when this whole thing transpired because I did not know what was happening, hence I requested Mr Maluleke must write a report stating everything that took place because I did not know anything.”

-Report by Nsuku Shiluvana