Former soldiers of the first Karabakh army have gathered at Martyrs Lane in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the first Karabakh war of 1990.

An SABC team is in Azerbaijan on an international media visit to the country that has been involved in a war with neighbouring Armenia over the Nagrono Karabakh region.

Martyrs Lane, formerly known as Kirov Park, is a cemetery and memorial site in Baku dedicated to the thousands that were killed in 1990 by the former Soviet army during the first Nagorno Karabakh war.

Walking through the lane, silence fills the air. Red carnation flowers are placed on each grave site, symbolising the blood that was shed from the war that stole innocent lives.

Former army officers arrived in their full uniform, gathering around the eternal flame monument.

It remains forever lit; the symbol that while lives have been lost, their memory and bravery is not forgotten.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have now agreed to a civilian European Union mission alongside their border, where the worst fighting between the two countries since 2020 killed more than 200 people last month.